You've got big things on the horizon

1.85APY1

$100 minimum opening deposit


Save for your goals with a CIT Bank Money Market Account

Open an account

Frequently Asked Questions

Benefits of our CIT Bank Money Market Account

Benefits of our CIT Bank Money Market Account

  • Earn over 14x the national average2
  • No monthly service fees
  • 24/7 secure & award winning banking
  • FDIC insured up to $250K
  • Quick and easy access to funds

Your hard-earned money deserves a hard-working bank.3

bankratenerwallet

See why we're the brighter banking choice4

One of the nation's top rates — over 14x the national average.2

 

 

Loading…

Money Market Rates as of .

With a CIT Bank Money Market Account, you can earn a competitive interest rate and access your money easily. It's an ideal online account for saving towards a new experience or a large purchase.

Unlimited deposits
Unlimited deposits
FDIC Insured
FDIC Insured
Multiple ways to access your money
Multiple ways to
access your money

Open a Money Market Account in 3 simple steps.

1. Enter Your Info

1. Enter Your Info

We require your address, phone, email and social security number (or other taxpayer ID).

2. Fund Your Account

2. Fund Your Account

Minimum of $100 to open your account. You can transfer funds with electronic transfer, mail in check, or wire.

3. Now You're Done

We'll send a confirmation email.

Money Market Account FAQs

What is a Money Market Account?

The CIT Bank Money Market account is an interest-bearing account that pays a variable rate of interest and allows deposits, withdrawals and transfers including Bill Pay (currently not available - COMING SOON) and People Pay. Federal Regulation D limits certain transfers and withdrawals to a maximum of six (6) preauthorized or automatic transfers or withdrawals per statement cycle, see below for more information. The minimum to open an account is $100.

How can I access my money and make payments with a CIT Bank Money Market Account?

You can access your funds and make payments using People Pay.

What is People Pay and how does it work?

People Pay is a free service that allows you to send money from your Money Market account to almost anywhere with an email address or mobile phone number.

What is the difference between a Premier HYSA and a Money Market Account?

Each account offers a different and strong APY. Another difference is that the Money Market account has more flexible access to funds through transaction features such People Pay. Check out the Comparison Chart to see what makes the Money Market different from a Premier High Yield Savings account.

Early access to your account 24/7 with the CIT Bank mobile app

Ready to open a CIT Bank Money Market account?


Start now

1 APY — Annual Percentage Yield is accurate as of August 24, 2018. Interest Rates for the Money Market Account are variable and may change at anytime without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.

2 Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on non-jumbo money market accounts as published in the FDIC Weekly National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of August 24, 2018.

3 For more information, visit https://bankoncit.com/awards/.

4 Comparison Bank APYs- Annual Percentage Yield for each bank’s money market account is accurate as of August 24, 2018. Info taken directly from bank websites Discover Bank, Synchrony Bank, Ally Bank.

Selected products ()
Compare selections View all products Open an account
Remove all | Hide comparison
Product
APY**
Minimum balances
Available as IRA
Available as Custodial
APY**
Minimum balances
Available as IRA
Available as Custodial

CD Laddering